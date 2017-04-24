Man dead, son injured in plane crash near Meriden airport

An eyewitness captured this image of the plane crash in Meriden (iwitness)

A Cheshire man has died and his son was taken to the hospital on Monday after a plane crash in Wallingford.

Emergency crews were called to Hanover Street where the plane crashed on the road. Hanover Street turns into Evansville Avenue.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Meriden Markham Airport, on the Meriden-Wallingford line.

Wallingford police said two people were on board when the plane crashed.

A man from Cheshire, 56-year-old Joseph Tomanelli, was killed in the crash. His son, 21-year-old Daniel Tomanelli, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with injuries, a fracture and a broken femur.

Officials said the two occupants in the privately-owned plane were practicing landings. It was not affiliated with a flight school. It is unclear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are headed to the scene.

The area of Evansville and Baker avenues is closed. Hanover Street in Wallingford will be closed for the night.

This deadly plane crash is the fourth to happen in Connecticut in less than one year. The most recent happened in East Windsor less than a week ago, leaving two men dead.

Before that, another plane went down in February in East Haven. One man was killed in that crash.

Last October, a man was killed in a plane crash in East Hartford, near Pratt & Whitney. His instructor was injured in the crash.

