Rain to continue overnight, Wednesday morning

A storm that's slowly moving up the east coast will continue to dump rain on the state Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Waves of rain began on Tuesday, bringing some heavy downpours to some towns and cities.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for southern Fairfield and southern New Haven counties starting Tuesday at 10 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Although the storm is weak, there is plenty of moisture streaming northward from off the Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, the rain will be moderate to heavy at times," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

We can expect a breeze that will gust to 20-30 mph, especially at the coast.

Overnight lows will range from 47 to 53.

The sky will likely remain cloudy on Wednesday. However, it may brighten before the day is over.

"The rain will taper off to scattered showers and spotty drizzle during the afternoon," DePrest said, adding that the day will remain overcast with highs in the 60s.

Some flooding could happen in poor drainage areas. That's the reason for the aforementioned advisory.

"Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 1-2”, but some locations could receive more than 2”. A nice beneficial rainfall," DePrest said.

For Thursday, low clouds and fog are possible in the morning.

However, the sky should become partly sunny and temps will likely rise into the 70s.

Friday is also expected to be partly sunny with highs near 80.

"A taste of summer with partly sunny skies and temperatures topping 80 degrees over interior portions of the state! A weak cold front could stir up a few showers and thunderstorms, but the threat appears to be minimal," DePrest said.

