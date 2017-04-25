Hartford man killed in overnight Wethersfield crash

One person was killed in an overnight crash on Route 15 north in Wethersfield, according to state police. (WFSB photo)

One person was killed in a crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Wethersfield.

According to state police, the crash happened on Routes 5 and 15 northbound between exits 85 and 86.

The man who died was identified as 48-year-old Jose Guzman of Hartford.

Another man in the vehicle, 36-year-old Jeffrey Rivera of Waterbury, did not appear to be seriously hurt.

Troopers said the vehicle struck a guardrail in the right shoulder. It rode the rail for a short distance, continued on the highway to the exit 86 ramp, then struck another guardrail. The vehicle went airborne and struck a tree on the left side of the ramp.

It landed on its roof in a wooded area.

Guzman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivera was found in the vehicle and transported to Hartford Hospital for evaluation of his injuries.

That stretch of highway was closed after it was reported shortly after 1:10 a.m.

Troopers are still looking into a cause for the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.