Rally planned against proposed cuts to CSCU system

A rally is planned at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Tuesday afternoon to protest a recent announcement about consolidations being made at community colleges in the state.

Protesters said they want to know what the changes mean and how it will affect them on campus.

After this rally, faculty, students and staff said they will be making their way to the student center, where a town hall meeting will be held.

It was a few weeks ago that the Board of Regents voted to consolidate administrative personnel across state colleges and universities.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian proposed two strategies for the Board of Regents to endorse.

The first would consolidate what he called "back office administration positions" for all schools, which would impact departments like IT and human resources.

The second proposal that was approved is to create one centrally managed community college office.

Ojakian claims it will save up to $13 million, but some staff members would lost their jobs.

Organizers of Tuesday's rally said the state should be investing more in higher education, instead of putting funding on the backs of students and their families in the form of increased tuition, which is only expected to rise these next few years.

The rally will be taking place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Welte Hall Circle.

Ojakian's town hall will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the student center on campus.

