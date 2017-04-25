Berlin budget proposal voted down on Tuesday

On Tuesday, voters did not pass a town budget in Berlin that would ultimately lead to layoffs.

Voting began at 6 a.m.

Earlier this month, Eyewitness News first reported that town leaders were looking to cut $1 million from the school portion of the budget.

Cuts could include an assistant principal, several teachers and other jobs.

