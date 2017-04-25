Threat prompts police presence at Torrington High School

A threat on a girls' bathroom wall prompted an added police presence at Torrington High School on Tuesday. (WFSB photo)

A threat caused police to have a presence at Torrington High School.

Police confirmed that there were additional officers on campus on Tuesday morning after a threat of violence was discovered on the wall of a female restroom.

The high school is located on Major Besse Drive.

Police said they didn't know how long the threat had been written there. They also didn't know what the circumstances were for it being there.

"One of the issues was, was we didn't know when the statement was written," said Det. Kevin Tieman, Torrington police. "It could have been two weeks ago, a week ago or yesterday."

However, they did say that it was a student who reported the threat.

The nature of the threat was not released.

They said it was actually discovered on Monday.

Police said they conducted a number of interviews. By the end of the day, they concluded that there was no credible evidence or information that there was an imminent threat.

School was not dismissed.or locked down.

A call was sent out to inform parents around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No one has been arrested.

However, police said the investigation is ongoing. They are reviewing surveillance pictures.

"The schools have surveillance in the hallways, so they can find out who goes in at what times," Tieman said. "Then they'll be looking at the handwriting, and in interviews and things like that."

They said they placed extra officers at the school as a precautionary measure and also to show students that they do not take threats lightly.

"Students need to realize that irresponsible behavior like that will be met by an arrest by us," Tieman said.

They reminded students that any talk of violence will result in an arrest.

