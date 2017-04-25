Water crews make repairs to broken main

Middletown Water Company crews continue to make repairs to a broken water main on Miner Street.

The break occurred early Tuesday morning and left about 6 customers without water, officials said. The 20 inch cast iron main was first installed in 1970.

Water officials said they hope to have initial repairs made and water back on to the customers between noon and 2 p.m. Other restoration work like filling the road in could continue in the afternoon and evening.

Officials said the system never lost presser despite a large flow of water.

