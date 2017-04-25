Rocky Hill crash snarls traffic on I-91

A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill.
Troopers said the crash involved three vehicles and happened between exits 23 and 24 just before 9:30 a.m.
Three lanes are closed.
According to state police, only the right lane is open between exits 22 and 23.
They said more than 2 miles of congestion has been reported.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.
