Rocky Hill crash snarls traffic on I-91

A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill.

Troopers said the crash involved three vehicles and happened between exits 23 and 24 just before 9:30 a.m.

Three lanes are closed.

According to state police, only the right lane is open between exits 22 and 23.

They said more than 2 miles of congestion has been reported.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

