Person struck, killed on I-95 in Greenwich

A person has died after being struck and killed along Interstate 95 in Greenwich on Tuesday morning.

State police closed the left lane of I-95 south near exit 5. As of about 2:45 p.m., the highway had fully reopened.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x6 Greenwich highway temporarily closed for car vs ped fatality. Traffic diverting off x6 and back on I-95 at x5. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 25, 2017

There's no word on how the incident happened.

The victim has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

