Do you have what it takes to compete on Survivor?

The CBS hit reality show Survivor will be looking for contestants in Connecticut next month.

A casting call has been set to take place at The Shops at Mohegan Sun on May 23.

It's happening between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Potential contestants will be able to get tips from past cast members during a "Reality Check" event at 3 p.m.

Contestants must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible.

More information can be found on Mohegan Sun's website here.

For the eligibility requirements for Survivor, click here

