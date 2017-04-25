Survivor holds casting call at Mohegan Sun today

The CBS hit reality show Survivor is looking for contestants in Connecticut.

A casting call is set at The Shops at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday afternoon. It's happening between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Potential contestants will be able to get tips from past cast members during a "Reality Check" event at 3 p.m.

Contestants must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible.

