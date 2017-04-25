Hartford students work to light homes thousands of miles away

Students at the Hartford Academy of Engineering and Science in Hartford built a generator for a village in Nepal. (WFSB photo)

A group of high school students in Hartford are working to provide lights to people living in Nepal.

After months of planning, tinkering and troubleshooting, students at the Hartford Academy of Engineering and Science built a wind and solar-powered generator.

The hybrid system will travel 9,000 miles to a village in Nepal.

At 15,000 feet, the village of Tinje sits along the Chinese border.

"The pack animals have to be used. You can't use wagons. You can't use trucks," said David Magnus, Academy of Engineering and Green Technology. "You have to use pack animals because they're the only ones that can make it up the steep paths."

The system is the fourth in a series of projects that have traveled to remote areas in need. They are designed to empower students to do more.

"When we can do our part for people across the world, it's a satisfying feeling," said Aramis Rodriguez, a senior.

"It gives our kids a life-changing experience," Magnus said. "Most of the kids after they go through this go on to four-year college. They feel like they can now do anything if you can build a power system for a third world country."

Students will spend the next few days putting the final touches on the generator. Then, it will get packed up and shipped early next week.

It will take about a month for the system to arrive.

Students told Eyewitness News that they are anxious to see it get going and make hundreds of people's lives a little easier.

"It is going to be very useful to them, and they appreciate it, so we have it on our conscience that we helped people that need it," Rodriguez said.

The school said each project costs thousands of dollars.

They are made possible through donations from various companies.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.