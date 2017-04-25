Suspects arrested following meth investigation in Hamden

Two man face charges following an investigation into methamphetamine in Hamden.

According to Hamden police, 47-year-old Jeffrey Brusk of West Haven was spotted in the parking lot off of Dixwell Avenue in possession of meth and several ecstasy pills.

Later, 31-year-old Edward Ortutay of New York, NY, was spotted in Brusk's vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and said they found more meth and drug paraphernalia.

In total, police said they seized 21.4 grams of meth.

Brusk was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

He was detained on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on May 4.

Ortutay was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

He was released on a written promise to appear and also scheduled to face a judge on May 4.

