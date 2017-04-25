Jury being selected in deadly Christmas fire case

Jury selection has begun in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Stamford over a house fire that killed three children and their two grandparents on Christmas morning 2011.

Lawyers started picking jurors Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. Testimony is scheduled to begin late next month.

Stamford officials deny allegations they failed to properly inspect renovations at the home and possibly destroyed evidence of the fire's origin by tearing the house down the day after the fire.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents. Their mother, Madonna Badger, and her boyfriend survived.

The girls' father, Matthew Badger, sued on their behalf. He died in February.

The blaze was blamed on fireplace ashes left in a bin in a mudroom.

