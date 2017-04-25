Police search for suspect in New Haven hit-and-run

Two people were hit by a car in New Haven on Tuesday (WFSB)

New Haven police are investigating after two people were hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened a little before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Chapel and Kensington streets, in front of Dux Market.

Police said it appears this was an intentional hit-and-run. Eyewitnesses say it stemmed from an argument between three men.

One man reportedly got into a vehicle that was parked nearby and drove it onto the curb where the two men were standing.

The victims were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It's very scary, it brought tears to my eyes, because it could have been life threatening," said Jeffery Jones, who is breathing a sigh of relief after learning a young man he thinks of as family, is going to recover, after being struck by a car. "When I looked around the corner that man lying there all broke up and I noticed my nephew sitting there on the side all messed up. Both of them were conscience, but he was really bad off, my nephew, I think he just broke his leg."

The car in question is a light-colored older model Subaru wagon. The impact knocked the passenger side mirror off the car.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven police.

