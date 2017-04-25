Several people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation (WFSB)

More workers say they haven't been paid for jobs in Hartford

More workers are coming forward saying they haven't been paid for work they've done to a Hartford apartment complex.

A complex building went up in flames over the weekend, and on Monday, Eyewitness News learned that the company that owns the building, owns other properties where workers say they're not getting paid.

On Tuesday, the Department of Labor said there have been recent complaints filed against this management company and they're looking into it.

Julie Velazquez painted walls inside a Wyllis Street apartment, and said she hasn't been paid yet by "Park Property Management" for the work she has done.

“He promised we were going to get paid and nothing...and he had an office full of people and a month later, I’m still waiting on my money,” Velazquez said.

On Tuesday, she was paid half of what she's owed.

The building that caught on fire on Sunday afternoon is located on Wethersfield Avenue.

The company owns a few buildings in Hartford.

The Department of Labor is looking into two complaints that were filed in February of this year. Workers claim they didn't get paid by Park Property Management.

The Department of Labor says they can't release any more information as this is an open investigation.

Eyewitness News called the owner on Tuesday, however did not receive a comment.

