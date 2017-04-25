Dozens of CT churches could be consolidating or closing

Some churches could soon be consolidating or closing (WFSB)

Dozens of churches that are part of the Archdiocese of Hartford may soon be consolidating or closing.

Holy Trinity Church has been part of the downtown Hartford community for 114 years, but the talk about the church possibly closing or merging with another church isn't sitting well with some parishioners.

Some parishioners went to a meeting on Tuesday where the future of the church was talked about.

“The purpose of the meeting was to get everything out on the table so that we know what the decision making process is,” said Linas Banevicius, a parishioner.

One hundred churches that are part of the Archdiocese of Hartford are being looked at.

The consolidation effort is due to fewer people attending mass, or the finances some churches are facing.

For Holy Trinity, they’re doing well.

“This church is financially sound. Many are not. And attendance has been growing,” Banevicius said.

A Facebook group was started to save Holy Trinity, and there are now over 220 members, and many are sounding off with the hopes the church stays put.

According to the Archdiocese of Hartford, several proposals have been presented at public meetings, but decisions have yet to be finalized.

More details about a decision should be known in early May.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.