Residents concerned about high schoolers' 'Assassin' game

High school seniors are out playing with squirt guns, and for some, it has been a year-end game and tradition.

The game is called Assassins. The whole point is to get someone else drenched, and while the game can be a whole lot of fun, it's causing some concern for other residents.

"They've been doing it ever since I’ve gone to Rham. I know some other schools do it I know Glastonbury High does it, it's just a really fun game for the seniors to leave Rham and enjoy the experience before,” said Steven Ganci, a senior at Rham.

The game of Assassins is a game organized among seniors. There are teams of two.

"You get assigned a target and if you get your targets out within 48 hours then you advance and if you don't then you're out,” said Noah Silk, a Rham junior.

It's not allowed on school grounds. The winner is the last team standing. There are bragging rights and, "you win like I think this year it's like $400 something, I don't know, you get some money and the point of the game is just for everyone to have fun basically,” Ganci said.

There are some rules to the game. The teams of two aren't supposed to go after each other from midnight until 6 a.m. And that is supposed to alleviate some of the concern that residents have.

But the quiet town of Marlborough has still had complaints.

"People have called here expressing concern that there are kids in their driveway at 2 a.m. and they don't know if it's someone there to break into the house or if it's just a group of kids playing,” said Marlborough First Selectman Amy Traversa.

People living in Marlborough are already on alert after a rash of car break-ins, and a home invasion during broad daylight last week.

There was a community meeting on Tuesday at the elementary school to talk about those issues.

Traversa says she doesn't want to see local teens mistaken for criminals.

"A police officer seeing a gun in a hand could mistake a water gun for an actual gun. I don't want to see anybody get hurt so it should stop and it should stop quickly,” Traversa said.

Traversa is asking parents to be aware of where their kids are and police are asking everyone to lock their doors and report anything out of the ordinary.

