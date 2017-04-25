Bottle redemption programs on statehouse chopping blocks

Environmentalists across the U.S. are defending decades-old bottle recycling programs, saying they're still necessary despite advances in curbside recycling efforts.

Connecticut, Massachusetts and Iowa are among the states where bills have been proposed that would replace the nickel or more bottle deposit with a tax. Certain beverage manufacturers and distributors argue the "bottle bills" in 10 states plus the territory of Guam are outdated and inefficient.

Many homeowners are now able to place their bottles, cans, paper and plastic in municipal curbside recycling bins.

But supporters say the bottle bills are needed to augment local recycling efforts.

Louis Burch, Connecticut program director for Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says they're "the most proven way" to guarantee beverage containers don't wind up on beaches and open spaces as litter.

