Clothing company issues refunds for defective leggings

Customers complained that their leggings ripped after only a few hours of wear (WFSB)

Those who are unhappy with their leggings from LuLaRoe can now do something about it.

Some customers have complained that their $25 leggings tear easily after just a few hours of wear.

Customers were also upset that the company wasn’t taking the problem more seriously.

The clothing company is rolling out a new program called “The Happiness Policy.”

Anyone with ripped leggings can file a complaint to get a full refund, credit or replacement.

Company officials also apologized for not addressing the issue sooner.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.