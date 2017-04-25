Man killed after car crashes in East Hartford backyard

A car crashed into a woman's backyard in East Hartford Tuesday evening (Candice Breslin and Kelly Breslin)

A car slammed into an East Hartford backyard, killing the driver and narrowly missing a home with two children inside.

Police said it happened on Tuesday night on Oak Street around 7 p.m.

They also said a second vehicle was involved.

"I just heard a loud bang, and I came running out of my house with maximum effort," said Candice Breslin, the homeowner.

Breslin described what she felt as the car barreled towards her house.

"I honestly can only thank God that my son or daughter didn't get killed," she told Eyewitness News. "I don't know how it missed the house or the gas line."

Exclusive photos obtained by Eyewitness News showed the crash. The car could be seen on its side just feet from the home.

On Wednesday, police said the man who died has been identified as 71-year-old Charles Witham, of East Hartford. He died at the hospital.

Police said the car actually collided with another car, which sent it rolling down the driveway.

Police said two people in the second car were not hurt.

It was pouring rain at the time, but police said that is just one of many factors they are investigating.

