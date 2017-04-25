Long-lost siblings meet for the first time

Bob Chikoski and Geri Bentley are brother and sister, and met for the first time on Tuesday (WFSB)

A Terryville man says he never knew his family was incomplete until he received a bizarre but beautiful phone call.

Bob Chikoski has nine kids, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, but the latest addition is one he could have never ever imagined.

He got a call from Geri Bentley, who is his sister, and they just met on Tuesday.

“I often wondered if I had any brothers or sisters, and all of a sudden here I got one,” Chikoski said.

The long-awaited family reunion began more than 80 years ago, when Chikoski was just 18 months old

His dad separated from his mom and started a new family in Michigan.

One day, he told his daughter Geri about Chikoski.

"When I was 13, he told me that he had been married before and had a son...and he told me the name, and it was really not talked about after that,” Bentley said.

She always wondered about Bob. After her dad died, she began searching.

It took a few years but Geri finally tracked him with the Ancestry website.

She called Bob and introduced herself as the sister he never knew he had.

"I don't know how to explain the feeling that I had. It was exciting, it was something new to me and I liked it,” Chikoski said.

Geri, who now lives outside Houston, decided after all the time they had lost, the family reunion couldn't wait.

"A couple days later Geri called. She said ‘keep the 25th, 26th and 27th open, I’m coming to see you,’ and it just made me happy,” Chikoski said.

But what this newly reunited brother and sister really share now, goes much deeper than a few personality traits and a stack of black and white photos.

Geri says that Bob reminds her a lot of their dad Mike. She even gave her brother one of her father's old rings with his initials.

