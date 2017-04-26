Rain, spotty drizzle continues today

A slow-moving storm that began dousing the state with rain on Tuesday continued its drag through the state on Wednesday.

Though Wednesday started with some early morning rain, the rest of the day was expected to feature scattered showers, spotty drizzle and fog through the afternoon hours.

Track the shower activity with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"The sky will remain overcast while temperatures reach 60 degrees or higher," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Plus, winds will be lighter than [Tuesday]."

Rainfall totals from this storm should range from 1 to 2 inches. Some spots could receive more.

"Lingering showers and drizzle should end late [Wednesday] night," Haney said. "If the clouds thin out with a very wet ground, areas of dense fog could form."

Overnight lows are expected to range between 50 and 55 degrees.

Thursday morning may feature low clouds and fog.

However, Haney forecasted the rest of the day to be partly sunny.

"Temperatures will likely rise into the 70s away from the coast," he said. "Winds will be light and variable in the morning, then a light southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon."

The state may see a taste of summer by Friday with partly sunny skies highs near 80 degrees.

