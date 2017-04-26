Route 32 in Franklin closed following crash

State police have closed Route 32 in Franklin after a crash involving a school bus.

Troopers said students were on board; however, no one was hurt.

Route 32 is closed at Murphy Road and Route 87.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Troopers did not say where the bus was headed.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.