GasBuddy reveals its best day of the week to buy gas

Folks looking to fill up their tank may want to wait until the beginning of the week.

A new survey released on Wednesday by GasBuddy indicates that Monday is actually the best day of the week to buy gasoline.

GasBuddy said it looked at three years worth of fuel price data and found that Monday offers the lowest average.

According to the company, the day is the best in 23 states this year. In 2016, it was the best day in 36 states. For 2015, it was 22 states.

Thursday is the worst day, it said.

“The rise in average prices towards the weekend could be to blame on an influential report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued weekly on Wednesdays, which could push prices higher the day after, depending on if data in its report is as expected or a surprise,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “Since commodities trading isn’t active over the weekend, it typically allows stations to ‘let it ride’ over the weekend, culminating in lower prices by the start of the work week.”

GasBuddy said if every U.S. driver bought gas on a Thursday for an entire year, they'd spend an extra $1.1 billion versus filling up on a Monday.

It said shopping around and making use of data like this, drivers can save an average of $325 per year.

