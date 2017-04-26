Hartford police officers help get a scout his uniform

Hartford officers donated money to help a boy buy a scout uniform, according to Deputy Chief Brian Foley. (Hartford police photo)

It's not just about safety for the Hartford Police Department.

This week, two Hartford police officers went beyond their normal call of duty to help one scout in Hartford’s north end.

Proud as they are in their own uniforms, officers Cesidio Palmieri and his partner Katelyn Grissler know many have a hard time looking past the uniforms.

“A lot of time people just see a badge they don't see the person behind it,” Grissler said.

That began to change last Friday.

“We actually saw Boy Scouts lining up in front out here working on their tents for camping,” Palmieri said.

“A couple of the kids just running around, they didn't have uniforms and as (a person) on a police force and an army veteran, I know that uniforms kind of make you feel like part of a team,” Grissler said.

One uniform costs $115.

“It's difficult for them to afford it because a lot of our families you know, single parents and they can't afford that kind of money,” said David Hendricks, of the Kiwanis Club, and who is a Scout leader.

On Monday, Palmieri and Grissler pitched in to buy a new uniform.

They presented a check to the troop. It was money out of their own pockets.

“Hopefully a kid got a uniform make him feel a little better about himself,” Grissler said.

Palmieri said when he was their age, his Boy Scout uniform meant a lot.

“I knew you had to be in uniform and you want to be proud wearing that uniform,” Palmieri said.

The officers hope pride is bolstered for the Boy Scout who'll get the uniform, and those who'll wear it after him.

