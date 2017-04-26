Man arrested for his role in Norwalk woman's death

Paul Bjerke was arrested for his role in a death in Norwalk, according to police. (Norwalk police photo)

Police in Norwalk arrested a man for his role in a woman's death.

They said Paul Bjerke, 59, of Westport Avenue in Norwalk, was found inside his home with the deceased victim.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Lisa Zemlock, also of Westport Avenue.

Police said they initially responded to the home just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found Zemlock dead and Bjerke still in the apartment.

No other details were released.

Bjerke was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

His bond was set at $750,000. He was also given a court date of Wednesday.

