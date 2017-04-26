Woman arrested following fight at home in Ledyard

Emily Perkins is accused throwing objects in an apartment following a night of drinking wine. (Ledyard police)

Police in Ledyard arrested a woman who got into some kind of fight with someone in their apartment.

Emily Perkins, 24, faces disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor and interfering with a police officer charges.

Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both Perkins and the adult victim were outside in the rain.

The victim told police that while they were in the apartment, Perkins had been drinking wine all night. The victim said Perkins started to throw things around the apartment.

The victim said he decided to leave and take his child to his mother's home.

However, Perkins started putting the child into her car. The victim said he had to stop her from leaving with the child.

At that point he was able to leave with the child and call police, investigators said.

When police arrived, Perkins refused to follow instructions and resisted being handcuffed.

She was eventually taken to the Ledyard Police Station, where she was booked.

