Man behind New Britain Amber Alert faces judge for wife's murder

A man who led police on a manhunt across three states after taking his daughter faced a judge on Wednesday for the murder of his wife.

Police said 36-year-old Patrick Miles shot and killed Yasheeka Miles inside their New Britain condo on North Mountain Road during the overnight hours of April 7.

He then took his 2-year-old daughter Paisley, which prompted an Amber Alert.

Miles eventually dropped the girl off at his sister's house in the Bronx.

He was apprehended in West Springfield, MA almost a week later.

Police initially called what happened a "domestic incident."

In court on Wednesday, Yasheeka Miles' family members said she was making major changes to her life, including going to school.

They said it was all taken away in a matter of seconds.

"I was very proud of Yasheeka and what she was doing," said Yasheeka's mother Adriene Lauray. "Yasheeka had changed her life. He just didn't understand it. She was in college, she was working. She was taking care of her kids. That's all I can say."

Now, 2-year-old Paisley is safe with her grandmother.

Wednesday, court officials confirmed that a warrant charging Miles with murder was served. His bond stayed at $2.5 million. He is expected back in court at the end of May.

Miles has a criminal history, which includes violation of a protective order and violating probation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.