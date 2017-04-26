Resort fight leads to woman's arrest

Kimberly Morabito was arrested following a fight at a Ledyard resort, police said. (Ledyard police)

A fight between a couple at a resort in Ledyard resulted in the arrest of a woman.

According to police, Kimberly Morabito, 33, of Stoneham, MA, was involved a physical altercation with her significant other while visiting a resort in town.

Details of the fight were not released by police.

However, they said she was arrested at the unnamed resort on Monday.

Morabito was charged with breach of peace and held on a $500 bond.

She faced a judge on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.