Recovery coaches helping overdose victims

Overdose victims have a new resource to turn to for help.

Recovery coaches are part of a new program from the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery that began last month.

It assigns a specially trained addiction service coach to various hospitals.

The program was officially announced on Wednesday morning at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, which is part of the state's effort to fight what it calls an opioid crisis.

"We try to engage the conversation about their recovery, what that might look like for them and then taking steps to get them there," said Jay Osborne, recovery coach.

"It could be difficult sometimes to access treatment and it's usually not because there's not beds available [or] there are beds available," said Rebecca Allen, director, recovery services, CCAR.

The CCAR said last year in Connecticut, the opioid crisis claimed more than 900 lives.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.