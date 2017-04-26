Derby Middle School briefly evacuated - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Derby Middle School briefly evacuated

A middle school in Derby was briefly evacuated on Wednesday following the smell of an odor.

According to Superintendent Matt Conway, the source of the odor at Derby Middle School was identified and repaired.

Conway said the "all clear" was given and students and staff returned to the building.

There's no word on what caused the odor.

