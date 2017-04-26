Foodies are flocking to Connecticut, new study says

More American seeking a culinary adventure are ending up in Connecticut, according to AAA.

The auto club said more people are planning their travels around food.

It said more than 20 million Americans will take a culinary trip within the next year and Connecticut has earned a top spot on the list.

"We travel, my husband and I," said Sandy Taffin of New Jersey. "We travel primarily for the location and the sights and the experience, and, of course, the food is lovely as well."

Saybrook Point just off of Long Island Sound in Old Saybrook told Eyewitness News that it is tapping into that trend. It's offering experiences along with its food.

"You always want to get input from your guests," said John Lombardo, general manager. "Also, from trends that are both national and regional, and of course, farm-to-table is very, very big."

Lombardo said locals are also taking advantage of the foodie movement. He said half of their business is people from out-of-state.

"Regional travel is really ramping up, so what we see is people doing less long haul travel," he said. "They don't necessarily want to get on a plane and travel somewhere and take up that time."

AAA said part of the reason Connecticut made it onto the map is because of its wine and beer trails.

