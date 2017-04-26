Human remains found at Greenwich park

Police in Greenwich are conducting a death investigation after human remains were found in a park on Wednesday morning.

The remains were found in the southwest area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park, by town parks employees who were clearing debris from a wooded area.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the remains were of human origin.

Anyone with information should contact police at 800-372-1176.

