Graduation plans change for CT high school

It's an exciting time of year for high school seniors, as graduation is just around the corner.

However, the destination to get the diploma will be a bit different for South Windsor seniors this year, and not everyone is on board.

This year South Windsor High School is holding their graduation ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall in Massachusetts.

“In the past it was at UConn, that was where my brothers was, and now it's at Symphony Hall in Springfield,” said high school senior Mikaela Parlapiano.

In the fall, UConn told South Windsor it would no longer rent out the Jorgensen Center, so the school had to come up with another plan.

"As a parent, I would like to have it stay in the state of Connecticut but from what I understand it's cheaper for the district to have it at symphony hall then it was at UConn,” said Sharon Parlapiano.

The high school principal put together a list of where and how much venues have cost in the past.

Springfield Symphony Hall will be $210 cheaper in comparison to last year.

South Windsor high also put together a list of where other high schools plan on going this year.

While they considered an outdoor ceremony on their new turf field, there were weather worries.

Distance-wise it's about 30 minutes away. About the same as it is to get to UConn.

As for concerns of lack of parking in Springfield, the city's parking authority says it's all within walking distance and it's a $7 rate.

Aside from the parking concerns, there are some perks to students graduating from Springfield City Hall.

They will be able to practice their walk down the aisle to receive their diploma the Friday night before graduation, which in the past at UConn’s Jorgensen, they would have to practice that rehearsal the morning of graduation and then come back later in the afternoon.

Some students say they’re trying to take it all in stride.

"I’m excited because I like to see different things and I’m just excited to graduate,” said student Brianna Bushey.

The graduation ceremony is taking place June 19 at 6 p.m.

