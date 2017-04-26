Silver Alert issued for 10-year-old from Stamford

Police in Stamford issued a Silver Alert for a 10-year-old girl.

Cashmere Robinson was reported missing on Wednesday.

She has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet tall. Police have not released a photo of her.

Robinson is believed to have been taken by a non-custodial parent, identified as Samantha Cuevas, and is possibly in Bronx, NY.

Anyone with information should call police at 203-977-4921.

