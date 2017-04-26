Man injured after being struck by train in Madison

A person was hit by a train in Madison (WFSB)

Trains along the Connecticut shoreline were delayed on Wednesday evening after a man was hit by a train.

Around 7:30 p.m., Shore Line East passengers were alerted they would be delayed for about an hour.

Police said the man was hit by an Amtrak train near the Madison station, on Bradley Road.

He was taken to the hospital.

The train was traveling from Boston to New York and was stopped for about 90 minutes. There were 251 people on board.

