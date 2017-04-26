Hartford leaders address city's proposed budget

A week after unveiling his recommended budget for 2018, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin took his plan to help the financially strained city to the public for their input.

The city of Hartford is broke, so cuts need to be made, but some believe the ones being proposed target those who simply can't afford it.

"I was homeless for 20 years,” said Salvatore Pinna, who finally got off the streets two years ago with the help from Journey Home, a local organization that works to find the homeless a permanent place to live.

"If I didn't have their help, I'd still be out there,” Pinna said.

Journey Home is one of the places that will lose it's funding under Bronin's budget proposal for 2018.

"It's a huge loss for us,” said Sara Solomon, of Journey Home.

She was one of many who showed up to Wednesday’s budget public hearing, to ask the mayor and city council to reconsider some of the cuts being proposed.

“We have been a service to this city over the last 10 years as well, we work in partnership with the city so it's a significant loss when we found out,” Solomon said.

The city is facing a nearly $50 million deficit, and the mayor said unfortunately, something has to give.

"Well, none of the decisions we've had to make over the last 15 months have been easy fortunately, some of the cuts that we've made in the past have been replaced, the money has been replaced through the generosity of private sources, some of it just crowd sourcing and coming together as a community,” Bronin said.

The Hartford City Council will meet on May 17 to go over the budget, which has to be adopted by the end of the month.

