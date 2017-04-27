Residents pack meeting about potential casino coming to East Windsor

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

Residents packed a meeting in East Windsor on Thursday night and were expected to discuss the possibility of a casino being built in town.

Thursday night's town hall meeting was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. However, the meeting was moved multiple times because of the turnout.

Residents packed the cafeteria at Broad Brook Elementary School on Thursday night for the proposed casino meeting. First Selectman was able to move the meeting to the gymnasium after it was already moved from the town hall.

A petition is circulating among residents in East Windsor that is requesting a referendum on whether or not to allow a casino in town. They hope this meeting will catapult their push for a town-wide vote.

The new gaming site was announced back in February, but it's been an uphill battle since. There is a push for a private casino in Connecticut.

The East Windsor Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a development agreement a few months ago with MMCT Venture, a partnership between the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, to open a casino at the site of an abandoned Showcase Cinemas along Interstate 91.

The circulating petition, which has gathered more than 300 names, is requesting a town-wide referendum on the proposed casino.

There's also a fight between the tribes and MGM resorts. MGM wants a third casino further south from its Springfield, MA site and the tribes want it in East Windsor to keep the money and jobs from crossing the border.

