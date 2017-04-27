State capitol briefly evacuated for fire alarm

The state capitol was evacuated for a fire alarm on Thursday. (WFSB photo)

The state capitol building in Hartford was briefly evacuated after a fire alarm went off on Thursday morning.

Officials could not say the reason the alarm was activated; however, they said there was no danger.

Capt. Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department called it "just a lot of bells and whistles."

Republican Rob Kane, GOP auditor of public accounts and former state senator, said the all clear was given and everyone was back to work around 9:15 a.m.

