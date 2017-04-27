Today is free cone day at Carvel

Get your free ice cream cone on Thursday!

Carvel is offering a free junior soft serve cone on April 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flavors include vanilla, chocolate or cookie butter.

Carvel said it partnered with the American Red Cross to "spread good will in support of the charity's annual Giving Day."

Free Cone Day is Thursday, April 27 from 3p-8p. Get a free junior soft serve cone, including our Cookie Butter flavor with @BiscoffCookies! pic.twitter.com/90mFaeceb8 — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) April 18, 2017

It said while supplies last, customers will offer a $1 coupon book worth more than $20 in Carvel savings. All of the proceeds go to the Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts.

Donation efforts will exceed $150,000, Carvel said.

Anyone looking to donate to the Red Cross directly can do so on its website here.

To find a Carvel location, clear here.

