Bristol man charged with threatening after incident at New Britain Superior Court

A Bristol man was arrested for threatening a victim and violating a protective order at the court house in New Britain this week.

Jeremy A. Sykes, 28, was charged Wednesday with first-degree harassment and violation of a protective order. The arrest comes after police said Sykes caused a disturbance at New Britain Superior Court.

Sykes will be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Thursday morning.

