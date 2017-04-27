Trains along the Connecticut shoreline were delayed on Wednesday evening after a man was hit by a train.

A person was hit by a train in Madison (WFSB)

Man injured after being struck by train in Madison

Amtrak: Man dies after being struck by train in Connecticut

An Amtrak spokesman says 52-year-old Glenn Cuban died at Yale-New Haven Hospital after he was struck by a Boston-to-New York high-speed Acela train in Madison just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cuban lived in Madison.

There were 251 people aboard the train, but no passengers or crew members were hurt. The train was delayed about 90 minutes.

Shore Line East says local trains were suspended, but have since been restored.

Amtrak investigators are working with local police to determine why the victim was on the tracks.

