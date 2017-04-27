Lembo announces he's opening exploratory committee for CT governor

Another person has announced on Thursday that he is looking at the possibility of running for governor.

Connecticut State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced he would open an exploratory committee to consider a run for governor.

Lembo made the announcement after he toured Precision Combustion Inc in North Haven on Thursday morning.

In the video, Lembo asks "What happened? With all of Connecticut’s advantages, why are we struggling so badly?"

