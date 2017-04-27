Ex-NFL star's estate currently worthless, home to be sold - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ex-NFL star's estate currently worthless, home to be sold

By The Associated Press
The home of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) The home of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -

Court records show the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero.

The former New England Patriots tight end took his own life last week in prison.

The Boston Herald  reported that Hernandez's fiancée and her lawyer said in an affidavit filed Wednesday in probate court that Hernandez's estate is currently worth "$0.00" with "no monies available and no identifiable personal assets."

But there is an offer to buy Hernandez's house - worth nearly $1.3 million. The mother of a man Hernandez was convicted of killing in 2013 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking any proceeds from the sale.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence when he hanged himself April 19, five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.

