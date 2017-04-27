Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

The family of Bristol native and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez turned out on Monday afternoon for a private funeral to say their farewells to the former NFL star.

Hernandez's fiancee and 4-year-old daughter were seen walking into the funeral home on Monday (WFSB)

Hernandez suicide notes ordered to be released ahead of burial

Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez are formally asking that his first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in Massachusetts now that he has died.

A jailhouse friend of Aaron Hernandez is suggesting the former NFL star hinted at his suicide weeks before he was found hanging by a bedsheet in his prison cell last week.

Attorney of inmate speaks about his connection to Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson.

Ex-NFL star's estate currently worthless, home to be sold

The home of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Court records show the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero.

The former New England Patriots tight end took his own life last week in prison.

The Boston Herald reported that Hernandez's fiancée and her lawyer said in an affidavit filed Wednesday in probate court that Hernandez's estate is currently worth "$0.00" with "no monies available and no identifiable personal assets."

But there is an offer to buy Hernandez's house - worth nearly $1.3 million. The mother of a man Hernandez was convicted of killing in 2013 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking any proceeds from the sale.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence when he hanged himself April 19, five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.

