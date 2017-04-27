Ex-NFL star's estate currently worthless, home to be sold

Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson.More >
A jailhouse friend of Aaron Hernandez is suggesting the former NFL star hinted at his suicide weeks before he was found hanging by a bedsheet in his prison cell last week.More >
Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez are formally asking that his first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in Massachusetts now that he has died.More >
The family of Bristol native and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez turned out on Monday afternoon for a private funeral to say their farewells to the former NFL star.More >
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.More >
