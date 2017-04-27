Motorcycle driver identified following deadly West Haven crash

A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in West Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez of West Haven.

The crash happened in the area of Campbell Avenue and Lamson Street around 1:15 p.m.

Police closed Campbell Avenue between Terrace Avenue and Spring Street. Drivers were told to avoid the area by police.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Haven Police Department.

