Cars ransacked, stolen in Bristol

Thieves are caught on camera stealing from unlocked cars in Bristol. (WFSB)

Police in Bristol is investigating after a number of cars were ransacked and one was stolen.

One neighbor's surveillance system caught the thieves on camera.

Police said the vehicles were unlocked and they sought to remind owners to keep them locked and hide anything of value from view.

Kerry Bujak said her black 2016 Mazda 3 was stolen right out of her driveway.

She spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News.

"I feel violated," she said. "I can't believe someone can come into a neighborhood and take something that clearly doesn't belong to them. They don't work for it. I do."

Bujak said it happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

"It's very frustrating," she said. "It has completely disrupted my life. I drive for a living and can't make appointments with my customers. I can't drive my daughter to school in the morning."

Bujak's neighbor has a surveillance system that recorded some of the crimes. He lives across the street.

The footage shows two thieves pull up in a vehicle and start to open car doors.

They sit in the driver's seat of one car and appear to grab something.

After taking a few items from the cars, they got to Bujak's. They noticed that she left her key inside her car in her gym bag.

"I could have sworn they were in my laptop bag but they were in my gym bag and they were going through my gym bag and saw the keys and took the opportunity," Bujak said.

The footage shows the headlights of her vehicle pulling away.

Bujak said she just wants the car back in one piece.

"I don't care if they drop it off somewhere anonymously," she said. "I don't care what they do, just don't destroy my car and get it back to me somehow."

She said she filed a police report.

Police told Eyewitness News that they are looking into the case.

However, they do not have any suspects yet.

Bujak said her car has a New England Patriots license plate and a steering wheel cover.

If anyone sees it, they're urged to contact Bristol police.

