Torrington woman's death ruled homicide

Torrington police are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was found dead at her home early Saturday morning.

The cause of death for a Torrington woman was released on Thursday. (WFSB file photo)

Authorities have released the manner and cause of death for a 79-year-old woman, who was found dead at her Torrington home this weekend.

The woman, who was later identified as Phyllis Gervais, was found in her residence on Cider Mill Crossing early Saturday morning.

Police called her death "suspicious" however said this is an isolated incident.

According to police, the 911 call that was made came from inside the house.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene on Saturday.

On Thursday, the chief medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt trauma to head and upper extremities and the manner of death was a homicide.

Torrington police said they are aware of the medical examiners report and said the investigation is ongoing. There was no word on suspects or arrests.

