Bristol athlete raises money for international meet

A Bristol Central High School athlete has the opportunity of a lifetime, but she needs your help to make it happen.

Shy-Ann Whitten is a junior at Bristol Central High School and straight A student, who was chosen to compete in track and field in Australia.

“In the high jump yeah, people say it's because I’m tall and it's easier to clear the bar when you're tall,” Whitten said.

Whitten said she makes it look effortless.

Whitten is one of 300 other Connecticut athletes and the only one from her high school to compete in a nine-day trip with Australia’s down under sports.

This is now the second time that the 5'10, track and field star has been asked to compete.

“It was hard to be told I didn't come up with the funds because I really wanted to go and experience this,” Whitten said. “That made me more motivated to go again and work harder to get the funds this year.”



So this year, Whitten said she's hosted fundraisers, which is raising about $1,000, and she's also collecting cans. But, Whitten said she's still short. If she comes up with the money, the event would allow her to compete in five track and field events.

“I'll compete in a 4X1 with three others girls from across the state,100 meter sprint , 200, high jump and long jump,” Whitten said.



Whitten has five sisters and two brothers. All of them are involved in sports and other activities, so coming up with about $5,000 for the trip is pretty tough.

Whitten was awarded the "most outstanding athlete for track and field" and is close to setting records for the high jump.



“I think it would be a great experience, meeting new people especially all around the world especially since it's in Australia and it would be a good opportunity to expose myself to other people,” Whitten said.



She set up this GoFundMe page with the hopes you can help send her to Australia. To donate, click here.

