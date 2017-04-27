Woman warned after children played on condo complex grass

A CT woman was warned after her children were playing on the grass (WFSB)

A local family living in a condo complex got a "warning" after their children were playing on the grass.

No kids, no adults, no dogs are allowed on a common area at the Northfield Green Condominium Complex in Manchester.

Holly Miller has lived at the complex for two years, and she has two sons, 10-year-old Michael, and 8-year-old Nicholas.

"Recently, my kids during the first few beautiful days of this month, my children ran outside and started playing on this front lawn area, and I got an infraction notice within like three days stating that children are not allowed to play on the grass,” Miller said. “They don't play on the PlayStation. They like to go outside."

In the complex’s rule book, it states that people aren’t allowed to lay in the grass, but residents said there are no warning signs posted, telling them to keep off the common area.

"The rule is intended to help keep the lawn areas directly in front of homes in good aesthetic condition,” said a statement from the property management company’s attorney.

It also said the rule isn’t targeting anyone, and “the Association will take no further action to enforce the rule concerning the use of lawn areas until it has had the opportunity to consider any further advice offered by our office."

Miller says she's had other citations for her dog barking or not picking up after him immediately. She thinks one of the neighbors is targeting her.

“Most people that live here are owners, but unfortunately I'm a renter so we get treated pretty unfairly,” she said.

A neighbor named Sherry spoke about the grass rule, saying “one of the reasons is for the manicuring of the property, and we pay condo fees that are very expensive.”

When asked where the children should play, she said “We have a nice space in the back. Plenty of space in the back to play.”

Miller said the space is limited and the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.

She added that if the complaints and infractions continue, she will be taking her boys and belongings to another front yard.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.